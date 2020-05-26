CPSB school reconfiguration plans head to school board for full vote

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While CPSB’s fiscal committee met to discuss and revise the district’s budget, the third item on the agenda took up most of the committee’s time. A proposal to reconfigure some area schools took center stage. In the proposed plan J.D. Clifton and T.H. Watkins would become K-through-5 schools, while John F. Kennedy and Combre-Fondel would transition to early childhood centers.