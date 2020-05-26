Bystander shot during altercation on N. Lakeshore Drive Friday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An altercation led to a bystander being shot on N. Lakeshore Drive Friday night, authorities say.
A 16-year-old girl was involved in a verbal altercation when she pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking a 21-year-old bystander, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Desormeaux said police were called to the shooting at 9:22 p.m. It occurred in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive, which runs parallel to the interstation.
The suspect, whose name is not being released because she is a juvenile, was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. She faces one count of aggravated second-degree battery.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.