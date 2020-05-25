96-year-old veteran running across the country makes stop in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “In fact, it says right here that I did 3.61 miles this morning, and it took me 2 hours and 6 minutes and 21 seconds.”
The journey continues for Ernie Andrus.
Back in 2015, he ran from the Pacific Ocean to the other side of the country. Dipping his toes into the waters of the the Atlantic one day after his 93rd birthday.
Now he’s doing it again, but back the other way.
“After years of running in the same place I got bored, so I decided I’m going to run back the other way," Andrus said. "So, that’s what I’m doing now. I started in St. Simons Island Georgia, put my foot into the Atlantic ocean, and now I’m all the way to Kinder, Louisiana.”
Ernie’s run takes him through parts Southwest Louisiana making stops so far in Elton and Kinder on his way back to California. At 96 he’s not letting his age hold him back.
“I want to do something I enjoy, while I still have a few years left," Andrus said. "And hopefully I have a few years left.”
Ernie says he should make it to California by the time he turns 100 years old. He says he sees it as a challenge to prove he can do it, again.
Most importantly, the World War II veteran is running to raise money to help sail a military ship to Normandy for a D-Day anniversary.
“The ship I was on was a 124, this is a 325. They built 1,051 if them during World War II. This is the only one that’s left, that’s operational.”
Ernie says the ship is important to him. He served on one just like it after enlisting when he was just 18 years old.
“I was cruising the streets of Los Angeles, with a buddy of mine in my model-A-roadster picking up chicks, and it came over the radio that Pearl Harbor had just been bombed," he said. "And I looked at him, and I said where is Pearl Harbor? He said, I don’t know, but I think we’re at war. Let’s go join the Navy.”
His job was to keep wounded marines alive until they could get to a hospital. He says he never lost a patient the entire war.
“I even had one that was dead. The doctor said he’s dead, come and help me with the others. I said, no he’s not," Andrus said. "He came back to check on me again and said he’s dead and walked away. I didn’t follow his orders, I stayed with him and I brought him back.”
Ernie says Memorial Day is an important one, but he also says we should remember our veteran’s everyday of the year for the sacrifices made to keep our country safe.
“Not only my generation, but the ones before us all the way back to you know the 16, 1700′s," he said. "Continuously, young people have died in order to keep this country free.”
Ernie’s journey has taken him all over the country and allowed him, to meet incredible people. This time around he’s not just making friends, he’s catching up with old ones too.
“I’m meeting the same people they’re all out running with me, and having me over for dinner," Andrus said. "And I just meet all my friends, I’ve made thousand of friends coming across and I’m just meeting them again now.”
If you’d like to follow along on Ernie’s run to the West Coast you can follow his Facebook page, at Coast2CoastRuns.
