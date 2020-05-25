Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery honors the fallen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today we honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Here at home, many of the holiday’s annual traditions looked a bit different due to the pandemic.
At what would have been the inaugural Memorial Day ceremony and first public event at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery there was a feeling of triumph even amidst the uncertainty.
“If it hadn’t been for COVID, I would expect we would have opened a lot sooner and this place would be full of flags, full of people here remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who volunteered to pay the ultimate sacrifice,” said Cemetery Director Dwayne Guidry.
Although the ceremony was closed to the general public, military officials gathered in the cemetery’s Shrine of Memory - as a few of the cemetery staff stood on the sidelines, watching from a distance.
“I had requests about a ceremony and unfortunately we had to turn some people down," Guidry said.
A veteran himself, Guidry said although it wasn’t the type ceremony they had hoped for...it doesn’t take away the hard work that went into securing this final resting place for local veterans.
“SWLA Veterans Home was built over 15 years ago, at that time this property was designated for a cemetery,” he said. “It took several years to come to fruition. We’re the fifth and final Louisiana Veterans Cemetery and we’re the only one co-located with the veteran’s home."
It’s been a lot of hard work by a lot of people and veterans....and so, we’re going to serve veterans from everywhere, but our main area will be from the Texas border to Breaux Bridge and split the difference between here and Fort Polk."
The cemetery officially opened three weeks ago and has the capacity to hold more than 1,200 burial plots. More additions are expected in the future.
While it was a very simple ceremony, Guidry says he hopes that didn’t detract from the significance of the holiday.
The 23.4-acre site is located near the LDVA’s Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home, 1620 Evangeline Road, in Jennings, Louisiana.
The SWLVC cemetery will be operated by the LDVA and will serve more than 36,000 veterans in the surrounding area. The parishes being served include Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, St. Landry, and Vernon parishes.
All members and Veterans of the armed forces are eligible to be buried in an LDVA state cemetery as long as they have met minimum active-duty service requirements and were honorably discharged.
Members of the reserve armed forces who die while on active duty, while on training duty or were eligible for retired pay, or were called to active duty and served the full term of service, may also be eligible for burial. Their spouse, widow or widower, minor children, and, under some conditions, adult unmarried children with disabilities can be buried in the VA cemetery.
Eligible Veterans can be relocated to the new cemetery, but costs associated with relocation would be the responsibility of the family.
