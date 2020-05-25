Sheriff says gun violence erupts at unsupervised party with 200 teenagers

During further investigation and after speaking with numerous witnesses detectives learned Devin L. Levier, 17, 1236 S. Railroad Avenue, Lake Charles, one of the individuals who had already been taken to the hospital, was responsible for the shooting. When deputies arrived at the hospital they made contact with Mary M. Brignac, 23, 2004 5th Street, Lake Charles, and learned she had brought Levier to the hospital. Upon searching the car Brignac was in possession of, deputies located a semi-automatic pistol, which had been previously reported stolen through the Lake Charles Police Department. Brignac was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.