Rosepine seniors create graduation song

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A group of Rosepine High School seniors wrote a song that took on a whole new meaning as graduation approached.
The song called “Sure Fire” was written in early February. The title means certain to succeed.
Scott Wisby said the idea came from jamming and playing guitar at his house.
“We were originally going for like a blues feeling," musician Billy Glaze said alongside Wisby. “We came up with this chord progression.”
After having some trouble finding words, Wisby and Glaze went to singer songwriter Leah Thompson’s house.
“They had got together four chords and they were so pretty,” Thompson said. “I asked them what has been on our minds lately. This song really holds our fondest memories from high school. Just let us know that even though we’re gonna miss it that we still have so much to look forward to in the future.”
The three then went to a studio to record, something new for Glaze and Wisby.
“I was looking forward to it, it’s somewhere I had never been,” Glaze said.
“It was pretty cool,” Wisby said. “I was kind of nervous to go to the studio, but it was really cool especially the soundproof doors and stuff, you know all the stuff you see on TV.”
Fox Trot Studios sent back a master track and Thompson said the song became relevant to what she and her class were going through.
“It says we’re stepping into a world of uncertainty and because of this pandemic and all of the worldly matters, it became really relevant,” Thompson said. “Our graduation day was supposed to be a special day to celebrate our accomplishments. Finishing high school, I went ahead and planned to release it that day because I knew that, you know parents and children were going to need some kind of pick me up to remind them that even though we had so much taken from us there’s still so much more to look forward to.”
The song, which was a gift to Rosepine Class of 2020, has been recently added to Spotify and Apple music.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.