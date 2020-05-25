Memorial Day air travel expected to be low at Lake Charles Regional Airport

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Memorial Day weekend typically marks the kickoff to Lake Charles Regional Airport’s busiest travel season.
But due to the pandemic, this year’s holiday travel looks a lot different. Executive Director of Lake Charles Regional Airport Heath Allen said the airport has been through a rough couple of months.
“In our records we track all the way back to 1994, so about 26 years," he said. "We’ve had our worst March and our worst April in all of those years.”
Across the nation, the impacts of COVID_19 are prominent and Lake Charles Regional Airport is no exception. In March the airport experienced a decrease of 30 percent in air travel. In April that percentage shot up to an 86 percent decrease.
“I will say that we have seen an improvement in the month of May," he said. "The first fifteen days of May we boarded more passengers than the entire month of April, so we looked at that as a positive.”
Allen said holiday travel and the summer months that are currently being impacted by the pandemic play a large role in their numbers.
“When you count the passengers throughout the year a significant number of those passengers come from holidays and from the busy travel months of June and July when people are taking their summer vacations," he said.
Despite the decrease in travelers, Allen said the airport will keep pushing forward and he believes the airport will be okay when all is said and done.
