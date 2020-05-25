Locals take to Rutherford Beach for Memorial Day weekend

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and despite warnings about coronavirus, many in southwest Louisiana kicked off the holiday at Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish.
“When we got here, I was a little overwhelmed with the number of people that were here," said beach go-er Lindsey Layton. “I wasn’t expecting it to be so crowded. My husband who stayed at home was even like ‘You can’t be there, there’s too many people here, I’m not going to let you come back home.’ But we’re keeping our distance."
She’s wasn’t the only one taking precautions at the beach.
“We’ve done a pretty good job as far as social distancing," said beach go-er Jake Fontenot. "We’ve kept to ourselves and even coming out here, we feel like we’re able to stay pretty far apart from everyone else.”
But for others, coronavirus concerns are not at the forefront anymore.
“Because we got to have fun somehow,” said beach go-er Michelle Myers.
Many of the beach go-ers said their Memorial Day weekend plans haven’t changed much, besides maybe having smaller gatherings.
