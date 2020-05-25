La. state trooper dies of injuries, marking first LSP line of duty death since 2015

"My heart is heavy at the passing of Trooper Baker, who served the people of our state with honor and dedication and died from injuries sustained in the line of duty. His selfless commitment to his fellow Louisianans represents the best of us and he continues to serve even after his passing by having his organs donated to help others in need. His courage and bravery will never be forgotten,“ said Edwards. "Please join Donna and me in praying for Trooper Baker, his wife Heather, daughter Harper, family, friends, and countless others as they mourn this great loss. Our thoughts are also with all members of Louisiana State Police, who have lost a true teammate and brother today.”