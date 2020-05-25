FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stormy afternoon, more rain and storms are possible this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are continuing to track off and on showers and storms moving through Southwest Louisiana that is bringing some heavy rain as well as thunder and lightning. We have seen a warm and muggy afternoon outside of the storms with temperatures in the lower 80′s.
We will continue to see some showers and storms through the rest of the evening as we see the unsettled weather pattern continuing. Temperatures will slowly fall this evening as we are in the middle 70′s through the evening and then falling back into the upper 60′s for areas to the north and lower 70′s for areas farther south and along the I-10 corridor. As we move into Tuesday we do see more rain chances as rounds of rain will be moving through from Texas as we see several upper level disturbances moving through and that will bring more storms to our area. Temperatures will be warm as well with some sunshine filtering through and that will help to see highs in the lower 80′s, but the mugginess will continue with dew points in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s making it very tropical outside.
Through the rest of this week we do see more rain chances, but the good news with the latest model guidance is they tend to be trending a little drier with not as much rain. We will continue to see showers and storms periodically throughout the day with some rain during the morning and afternoon. Highs will continue to be in the middle 80′s for the rest of week with lows in the lower 70′s, so the warm and muggy conditions will persist.
Into next weekend we finally see things drying out a little as the upper level low looks to move away and that will bring back more sunshine and drier weather. We will have to watch the movement of this low because it will be the deciding factor in how much rain we see and how fast we dry out. Temperatures will be slowly warming as well as we look to reach the upper 80′s into next week. keep the rain gear handy for the rest of this week and as always you can track them using the KPLC 7weather app.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
