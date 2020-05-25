FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stormy afternoon, more rain and storms are possible this week

We will continue to see some showers and storms through the rest of the evening as we see the unsettled weather pattern continuing. Temperatures will slowly fall this evening as we are in the middle 70′s through the evening and then falling back into the upper 60′s for areas to the north and lower 70′s for areas farther south and along the I-10 corridor. As we move into Tuesday we do see more rain chances as rounds of rain will be moving through from Texas as we see several upper level disturbances moving through and that will bring more storms to our area. Temperatures will be warm as well with some sunshine filtering through and that will help to see highs in the lower 80′s, but the mugginess will continue with dew points in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s making it very tropical outside.