FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms pose lightning/heavy rain threat this Memorial Day

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be likely over the next several days, but locally higher totals will be possible in spots that see the heaviest daily downpours. With the scattered nature of the daily storms, it will be hard to determine what communities will the highest totals, but it wouldn’t be impossible for some spots to receive 4 to 6 inches of rain through this weekend, so we’ll need to also monitor river levels and the possibility of some flash flooding on a day by day basis.