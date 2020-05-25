FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms pose lightning/heavy rain threat this Memorial Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Multiple days of higher than normal rain chances are ahead as a stubborn stalled weather pattern keeps daily storms in the mix through the upcoming weekend. After a rather rainy afternoon and night for most of Southwest Louisiana, storms will begin to return later this morning as the next in a series of disturbances moves out of Southeast Texas this morning.
The remnants of a second storm complex moving into Southeast Texas this morning will send another outflow boundary, similar to what moved through overnight which should he reignite storms back over Southwest Louisiana after sunrise, through the mid to late morning and into the afternoon. Storms will be scattered in coverage but could again contain dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours.
Look for these scattered storms to begin to diminish during the early evening, but indications are that another round of rain and storms could begin to arrive again overnight tonight into Tuesday morning with another disturbance out of Texas. The culprit for these storms is a larger area of stalled low pressure that is sending these storm complexes out ahead of its slow progression to the east.
By mid-week, this main area of low-pressure area will begin to work its way into northern Louisiana, providing yet more rain and storms across the area. The farther out in time, the more difficult it becomes to pinpoint exactly what parts of the day will be the rainiest, but the weather pattern will be conducive for more numerous showers and thunderstorms through mid to late-week.
By this weekend, the low pressure area should begin to work its way off to the east of the area, hopefully opening up the door for some drier weather to begin returning late into the weekend and most of next week with the chances of rain going back down to around 20% by early next week.
The good thing about the rain and clouds is that it will help to keep temperatures down a bit during the afternoon with forecast highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows at night around 70 thanks to the muggy air.
Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be likely over the next several days, but locally higher totals will be possible in spots that see the heaviest daily downpours. With the scattered nature of the daily storms, it will be hard to determine what communities will the highest totals, but it wouldn’t be impossible for some spots to receive 4 to 6 inches of rain through this weekend, so we’ll need to also monitor river levels and the possibility of some flash flooding on a day by day basis.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
