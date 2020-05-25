Avenue of Flags display modified

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Avenue of Flags has become a Lake Area tradition. The community looks forward to viewing the over 1,000 flags, each representing someone has served, but this year the memorial will be modified.
“Due to the coronavirus and social distancing, we want to be responsible and we want to do the right thing in terms of our community,” said Ted Harless, Managing Director for the Avenue of Flags. “So, we decided to put up one of our four routes."
Only 250 of the flags will be flown this Memorial Day. Keeping social distancing in mind, the yellow route will allow the flags to be viewed without anyone getting out of their cars.
"We ask that you drive through, please don't get out of your car, but you can drive through and enjoy the Avenue of flags with one of our routes,” Harless said. “We're doing a modified Avenue of Flags this year."
The modified display is a first for Carol Guidry, a veteran and long-time warehouse manager for the Avenue of Flags.
"I've been involved in this since 2006, and no, either the rain has stopped us, or else the flags are up. Never anything like this, like COVID-19," Guidry said.
Yet, despite the changes, for Guidry the spirit of the memorial remains.
"To honor them, in the way that we can, is just a wonderful thing for us," Guidry said.
The public can view the Avenue of Flags from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery, if the weather permits.
