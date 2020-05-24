FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms continue, but a soggy week ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen more showers and storms this afternoon compared to what we saw on our Saturday. Temperatures have warmed as well for many areas who haven’t seen the rain as we are in the middle and upper 80′s.
Through the rest of this evening we see more showers and storms moving through the region, the majority of the rain has been confined north of I-10 but everyone stands the chance of rain through the evening. Temperatures will be warm again as we see them slow to fall into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. We once again start Monday mild with lows similar to what we have seen the past couple of nights in the lower and middle 70′s. We start Memorial Day off with a mixture of clouds and sun with an isolated shower chance, but once again like the past two days into the afternoon we watch for showers and storms to blossom and stick around through the evening. highs Monday will be back into the middle 80′s and that will be a theme all week long as well as lows in the lower and middle 70′s. Showers and storms will persist through the afternoon with the threats of heavy rain, some gusty winds, and lightning but the overall severe threat remains low.
Moving into Tuesday we are still dealing with the stationary front draped across Southwest Louisiana and the upper level disturbances moving along it, bringing the storms chances with it every afternoon. While the severe threat remains low we will have to watch for some localized areas that may experience some flooding if they consistently see heavy rainfall each day. We will have to watch this and of course will provide the latest updates if we do see problems occurring. The rain chances don’t go anywhere through this week as we will be seeing a good chance each day into next weekend.
We finally do look to dry out as we head into next weekend with the latest model guidance where the chance of rain and storms is lower, but not zero. We will have to watch the system as it gets closer, but for now enjoy the rest of the weekend and keep the rain gear handy as we move into this week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
