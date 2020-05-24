FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms continue, but a soggy week ahead

Through the rest of this evening we see more showers and storms moving through the region, the majority of the rain has been confined north of I-10 but everyone stands the chance of rain through the evening. Temperatures will be warm again as we see them slow to fall into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. We once again start Monday mild with lows similar to what we have seen the past couple of nights in the lower and middle 70′s. We start Memorial Day off with a mixture of clouds and sun with an isolated shower chance, but once again like the past two days into the afternoon we watch for showers and storms to blossom and stick around through the evening. highs Monday will be back into the middle 80′s and that will be a theme all week long as well as lows in the lower and middle 70′s. Showers and storms will persist through the afternoon with the threats of heavy rain, some gusty winds, and lightning but the overall severe threat remains low.