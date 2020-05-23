SENIOR NIGHT: Carson Mixon, St. Louis

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on St. Louis catcher Carson Mixon. The standout backstop battled through an injury sustained during football to be ready for the upcoming baseball season, slowly increasing his inning count.
He played varsity baseball for the Saints since his freshman year and he was named 2nd team all-district catcher his junior year.
In addition, he was named to the all-academic composite team this season for baseball and football. He’ll graduate with a 4.31 GPA.
Off the diamond, Carson is a member of FBLA, National Honors Society, Student Council, and Latin Club.
He will be attending McNeese in the fall majoring in pre-med.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
