FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, more rain in store for Memorial Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been another warm and muggy afternoon across Southwest Louisiana, but the key difference is we have seen more showers and storms during the afternoon.
As we progress through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can expect to see more scattered to isolated showers and storms moving through from time to time. While everyone won’t see a storm or rain if you do have any outdoor plans make sure to check the KPLC 7weather app for the latest updates and look at radar so you can see if any storms are nearby. Temperatures have been warm though as many locations have reached the middle and upper 80′s and with the humidity it’s feel even warmer. Shower and storm chances do decrease as we head overnight as we loose the daytime heating. Another muggy night is in store as we will see temperatures in the middle 70′s for lows on Sunday morning. Sunday will be another similar day as we see highs in the middle and upper 80′s, but the chance of rain for everyone is higher as we see an upper level disturbance moving through. Keep the rain jacket and umbrella nearby tomorrow afternoon as we see the best rain chances arriving.
Heading into Memorial Day we get off to another mild start as lows are in the lower 70′s, which is far off from where we should be this time of year. However for any outdoor plans you will definitely want to have an alternative one for indoors because the unsettled pattern is going to continue. while it won’t be all day washouts we will be seeing a good dosage of rain over the coming week as many areas could pick up 1-3 inches of rain with some localized higher amounts where the thunderstorms setup. Highs are a degree or two cooler throughout the majority of next week as we see more lower and middle 80′s.
Rain chances will be around each day next week as we see a stalled stationary boundary setup with upper level disturbances riding along it with no true front coming through to help things clear out. Rain chances do look a little lower as we head into next weekend, but for now expect a wet week ahead and have a great rest of the weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
