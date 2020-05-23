FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, more rain in store for Memorial Day

As we progress through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can expect to see more scattered to isolated showers and storms moving through from time to time. While everyone won’t see a storm or rain if you do have any outdoor plans make sure to check the KPLC 7weather app for the latest updates and look at radar so you can see if any storms are nearby. Temperatures have been warm though as many locations have reached the middle and upper 80′s and with the humidity it’s feel even warmer. Shower and storm chances do decrease as we head overnight as we loose the daytime heating. Another muggy night is in store as we will see temperatures in the middle 70′s for lows on Sunday morning. Sunday will be another similar day as we see highs in the middle and upper 80′s, but the chance of rain for everyone is higher as we see an upper level disturbance moving through. Keep the rain jacket and umbrella nearby tomorrow afternoon as we see the best rain chances arriving.