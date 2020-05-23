Barbe’s Jack Walker named one of MaxPreps Top 50 baseball players for 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The disappointment of a 2020 season wiped away by the coronavirus will eventually turn into a 2021 season of hope for the current junior class. While the 2021 baseball season is still nearly nine months away for most schools, MaxPreps.com took a look at the Top 50 players expected to compete next season.
Making the cut was Barbe junior pitcher Jack Walker, one of two players on the list from the state of Louisiana. Though an injury to his UCL ended his season before it began this spring, last year he helped lead the Bucs to their 10th state title in program history by going 9-1 with 91 strikeouts and a 1.14 ERA. Walker committed to Mississippi State in August of 2018.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.