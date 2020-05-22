Union reps: Myers no longer warden at Oakdale FCC

Myers began the initiative of testing all inmates for Covid-19 on 5/13/20, after test began returning from the contract lab and 3 inmates that were currently working in food service were confirmed Covid-19 positive on 3/17/20, they were placed in isolation. On 5/19/20, the Union discovered that Myers was allowing confirmed COVID-19 positive inmates to stay living on the compound in the general population housing units and to continue to work in the food service, laundry and commissary areas exposing and further endangering staff and inmates. Myers stated in a meeting on 5/19/20 that he was waiting until all the tests came back from the contract lab before he moved/separated the positive inmates from non positive inmates into isolation or quarantine units. Myers failed to inform the Unions that some inmates are confirmed Covid-19 positive already and his reasoning behind leaving confirmed positive Covid-19 inmates in general population.