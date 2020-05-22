SWLA Arrest Report - May 21, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 21, 2020.
Marshall Paul Bushnell, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Sheldon Anthony Ceasar Sr. 46, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Quincianna Daigle, 19, Westlake: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; disturbing the peace.
Teresha Ann Drane, 26, Schriever: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Bemiss Craig Windham, 34, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Hannah Sade Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Roman Joseph Brignac, 37, Lake Charles: Careless operation; second offense DWI; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to use turning signals.
Steven Douglas Shaffer, 53, Vinton: Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; second offense DWI.
Michael James Trahan, 67, Sulphur: Misdemeanor sexual battery; distribution to a minor.
Joshua James Wimberly, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Regan Noelle Hastings, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rachel Neco Myers, 37, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Jarred Wilson Myers, 47, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Keith Jason Manuel, 59, Starks: Contempt of court.
Daniel Anthony Callais Jr., 45, Hayes: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Christopher Terrel Mallet, 33, Lafayette: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Faye Annette Matthews, 33, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Charles Russel Getwood II, 41, Port Arthur, TX: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges).
Leonard Paul Vincent, 58, Vinton: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Mackenzie Claire Pitre, 18, Westlake: Second-degree battery.
Michael P. Place, 33, Barte, AL: Attempted aggravated arson; attempted escape; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Jvaughn Jermaine, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mark Anthony Henry, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); failure to obey traffic signals; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Preston Morris Lewis Jr., 26, Napoleonville: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jarell Steven Coleman, 31, Houston, TX: Following vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; attempt and conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Charles Christopher Larce, 34, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.