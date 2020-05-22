Sports Person of the Week - Brock Meyer

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - From the time he picked up a vaulting pole as an eighth grader, Brock Meyer knew he'd found his calling. Five years later and the Westlake senior has realized pole-vaulting, much like any sport, is as much mental as it is physical.
“Being able to build a strong mentality and self-discipline is something that goes a long way and that helps me on the track and carries over off the track,” Westlake senior pole vaulter Brock Meyer said.
For Meyer, success in track and field runs in the family. His older cousin Cameron serves as his coach at Bayou Vault Club while another one of his cousins has been a bit of a competitor over the last four years.
Me and Gabe (Meyer) don’t say this but I really think me and him during our high school seasons fought for the same reputation which was to be the best in the state in our event," said Meyer of the competitive relationship with his cousin and St. Louis track star Gabe Meyer. "I know that right there is a little bit of a competitive edge of who is going to keep their reputation the longest.”
Meyer certainly helped his case over the last year. In 2019, he took home the Class 3A outdoor state title and followed that up by clearing 16 feet to win the indoor championship this year. For his efforts he was recently named to the Allstate Sugar Bowl All-State team.
“I had no idea that was going to happen. It was such a surprise because I didn’t have an outdoor season so that’s why I was super surprised,” admitted Meyer. “Whenever I found that out I was excited and had a sense of pride for myself because all of the hard work and everything I’ve done over these past few years is definitely not going unnoticed.”
Colleges also took notice of Meyer's success as well. He earned a scholarship to continue pole vaulting at LSU and plans to major in construction management.
“I think it’s a lot of kid’s dream school, growing up in Louisiana especially," Meyer said of LSU. "To finally be able to accomplish that it feels really good to know that my hard work and all the bad practices and bad days were finally worth it to get somewhere bigger.”
