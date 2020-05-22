SENIOR NIGHT: Sierra Hebert, Starks

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Starks multi-sport athlete Sierra Hebert. The senior played softball and threw the shot put and discus in track and field. In addition, she was a captain of the district champion basketball team.
She was an all-district softball player and basketball player spending 5 total years on the varsity level.
Off the field she is a member of student council. Beta, FBLA and Spanish Club.
She’s off to SOWELA for college as she plans to get an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice before furthering her training at a game warden academy.
7Sports' Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
