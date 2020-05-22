Old Hwy. 90 boat launch south of Vinton opens Saturday

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Old Hwy. 90 boat launch south of Vinton will reopen at 6 a.m., Saturday, parish officials say.
The launch has been closed since Feb. 3 for repairs. The $357,000 renovation project included a new concrete ramp, new vinyl and steel sheet pile walls, new pile supports, new framing and new composite decking for the wharf area.
The Police Jury expects to receive a FEMA grant that will help offset the cost for mitigation and erosion while repairs were being done.
“These repairs were much needed and the launch is now more up-to-date and user-friendly,” Judd Bares, District 12 police juror, said in a statement. “We appreciate the residents’ patience throughout this renovation. This launch is now something we can all be proud of and take ownership of. I really hope folks take care of it like it was their own.”
Keiland Construction was the general contractor and Charles Ladner and Associates served as project engineer.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.