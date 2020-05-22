National meat shortage impacting local businesses

“Whenever you have a supply chain disruption, think about the links of a chain, right? If one link breaks, the whole chain becomes dysfunctional and that’s what’s happening," Strain said. “If we do not have an uptick in the number of COVID cases, if we can stay where we are at now and level off, I would expect probably in the next six to eight weeks we can get back to normal. But, of course, if we see a surge in the number of cases, I think that all bets are off.”