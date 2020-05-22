La. to receive nearly $100M for skilled nursing facilities to help combat COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Louisiana is set to receive $98,475,000 for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in the state to help combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are seeing a disproportionate impact in nursing homes across our state and country. These senior citizens aren’t just stats. They are each someone’s parent, grandparent, relative or a lifelong friend that have become part of one of the most vulnerable populations. These funds are a vital investment necessary to protect loved ones from becoming exposed to this virus and will help to address the needs of our seniors in nursing home communities,” said Congressman Garret Graves said.
The money will be used to support senior citizens in nursing homes who may be suffering from lost revenue/significant expenses connected to the pandemic.
Distribution Methodology
HHS will make relief fund distributions to SNFs based on both a fixed basis and variable basis. Each SNF will receive a fixed distribution of $50,000, plus a distribution of $2,500 per bed. All certified SNFs with six or more certified beds are eligible for this targeted distribution.
Nursing home recipients must attest that they will only use Provider Relief Fund payments for permissible purposes, as set forth in the Terms and Conditions, and agree to comply with future government audit and reporting requirements.
Graves previously announced $2.3 million in funding to address coronavirus testing in under-served areas of south Louisiana.
Click here for a breakdown of funds issued to SNFs across the country,
“Throughout this pandemic, nursing homes have faced unparalleled challenges while looking after America’s most vulnerable people. This HHS funding will give these healthcare professionals key resources to protect seniors and each other,” said Senator John Kennedy.
To view the HHS press release, click here.
