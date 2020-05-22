Four people arrested for fatal shooting in Vernon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four people are accused of being in connection with a shooting in Vernon on Thursday that left one person dead.
Deputies arrested Annette Griffin, 57, Kimberly Casper, 33, Robbey Swank, 45, and Maurice Glover, 49, all of Leesville.
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tarrance “Tank” Sims, 33, arrived at a local medical facility via a personal vehicle after suffering from a gunshot wound, which he later died from.
A witness, who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, said Sims approached the front door of a residence on Cooper Church Road and got in some type of altercation with a male and female outside of the home.
The witness said she saw the residents of the home with firearms and saw Sims stagger before he walked back to the vehicle. Sims tried to drive away from the residence but told the witness he couldn’t breathe before losing consciousness, VPSO said. The witness drove away from the residence and then an acquaintance got into the vehicle to drive Sims to an area medical facility.
Deputies searched the home and found one .22 rifle, pneumatic pellet rifle, pellet handgun, ammunition and illegal drugs at the scene.
Bond has not been set and all subjects remain in the VPSO jail, the department said. The investigation is ongoing.
