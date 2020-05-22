FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon, rain chances will be increasing into the weekend

For the rest of the evening we see a warm and muggy evening as dew points are in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. We could see an isolated shower or storm as well, but the majority of us remain dry. That begins to change as we head into the weekend as we see a stalled frontal boundary over the region and that will help to create lift and eventually showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. We start off Saturday in the lower and middle 70′s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers or even a storm is possible and the chance will continue as we head into the afternoon. We will see a little bit of sunshine and that will help us to warm into the middle and upper 80′s once again. If you have any memorial day plans that may be outside make sure to have the KPLC 7Weather app for the latest updates as well as look at radar. For Sunday we see another mild start in the middle 70′s with afternoon highs in the middle 80′s. There is a better chance for rain as well as we see rounds and waves of rain moving through. It won’t be a complete washout, but definitely make sure to have an alternative plan for any plans you have outdoors.