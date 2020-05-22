FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this weekend; much rainier most of next week

A surge of deeper tropical moisture moving up the Gulf will combine with daytime heating and a series of upper level disturbances moving across the region to set off numerous rounds of storms each day next week. Timing these disturbances will be nearly impossible this far out, but all signs point to daily thunderstorms returning most every day next week. Widespread rain amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be possible by next Friday, which could be locally higher in some area.