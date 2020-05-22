FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this weekend; much rainier most of next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our Friday morning is certainly off to another sultry start with humidity near 100%, although not as much fog being reported around the area. No real concerns for the morning drive as temperatures quickly warm up today and the sun peeks through the clouds. We’ll see highs topping out in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with a nice sea breeze returning through the day as well.
Rain chances look to remain very minimal today with a slightly better chance of seeing a few showers by Saturday, although the first half of the weekend should provide the last best day ahead as rain chances increase even more by Sunday and especially Memorial Day. Highs over the weekend warm into the upper 80s with lows in the 70s.
The good news is that we get a chance to salvage most of our outdoor plans this weekend without too many issues on Saturday. The bad news is that the rain chances next week continue to go higher, with Memorial Day being the beginning of a multi-day stretch of 60-70% daily rain chances.
Saturday will bring a few hit or miss showers possible by later in the morning and afternoon, but you’ll have opportunities around those spotty showers to get in your outdoor activites. Get them in while you can, because there will be a slightly better chance of scattered thunderstorms Sunday and an even higher chance of rain beginning Memorial Day.
A surge of deeper tropical moisture moving up the Gulf will combine with daytime heating and a series of upper level disturbances moving across the region to set off numerous rounds of storms each day next week. Timing these disturbances will be nearly impossible this far out, but all signs point to daily thunderstorms returning most every day next week. Widespread rain amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be possible by next Friday, which could be locally higher in some area.
The main concern next week won’t be severe weather, but the potential for some flash flooding, especially later in the week as the ground becomes saturated. The problem of clear confidence in the longer-range models as to how long this pattern will continues, because some models don’t back off much on the rain even by next weekend. Stay tuned for more on that!
