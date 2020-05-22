COVID-19 testing resumes Tuesday at Lake Charles Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 continues next week at the Lake Charles Civic Center from May 26 to May 29.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Friday until the daily maximum is reached, a total of 100 tests per day.
There is no medical requirement or cost to be tested.
To be eligible, residents must be 16 years or older (with ID) and must be a resident of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jeff Davis parishes.
Calcasieu officials said residents can begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.
Residents with questions about the service should call 211.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.