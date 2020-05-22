Changes made to Avenue of Flags ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A traditional Memorial Day ceremony is seeing some changes due to COVID-19.
The Avenue of Flags will no longer be four routes but one on May 25. The Board of Directors will be alone in putting the flags up due to Gov. Edward’s guidelines.
The usual four routes will be rescheduled for Veterans’ Day on Nov 11.
The board still invites the Lake Area to drive through the modified flag display from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Monday. It will be located at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery, 2023 Broad Street.
They ask that visitors remain in their vehicles as they drive through the display.
