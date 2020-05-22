Calcasieu Parish Police Jury committee meetings canceled

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury canceled all committee meetings during the COVID-19 period.
The canceled meetings include the Public Works and Agenda committee meetings held on the last Thursday of each month.
The Planning and Zoning meeting will go on as scheduled for June 16.
Regular police jury meetings will continue to be held in the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ Emergency Operations Center at 901 Lakeshore Drive. You can watch Police Jury meetings on C-GOV or on the CPPJ’s Youtube channel here.
