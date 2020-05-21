SWLA Arrest Report - May 20, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 20, 2020.
Trevon Lee Benoit, 22, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; publically posting illicit activity; racketeering; theft of $25,000 or more.
Brian Heath Rigmaiden, 38, Oklahoma City, OK: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Brian Kaleb Williams, 22, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; publically posting illicit activity; racketeering; theft of $25,000 or more.
Glen Weston Verkler, 51, Lake Charles: Headlamps; possession of a Schedule III drug.
James Mark Seal, 39, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Gary Neal Pryor Jr., 51, Westlake: Home invasion; second-degree battery; contempt of court; theft under $1,000; partial reimbursement by indigents.
Kevin Laurence Handy, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; third offense DWI (2 charges).
Ericka Lynett Elam, 31, Sprintfield: ARDC detainer.
Ralph Alvin Babin, 63, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Gregory Shaun Wisner, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Taylor Austin Chiasson, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Marlana Ann Oquinn, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Paul Guillory, 42, Houston, TX: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.
Jeremy Rashad Jack, 26, Gibson: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; attempt and conspiracy.
Tayler Brooke Lejeune, 28, Basile: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no turning signals; flight from an officer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
David Lee Jenkins, 52, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Courtney Shea Patton, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
