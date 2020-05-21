Sheriff’s Office: Dog killed after attacking K-9

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A dog was killed at a Sulphur residence after it attacked a police K-9 while deputies were serving a warrant Thursday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department.
Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said deputies were on Marsalise Drive serving an arrest warrant for an alleged sex offense when they encountered a number of aggressive pit bulls at the location.
Guillory said deputies had been warned about the dogs on the property and threw a flashbang to distract the dogs, but one of them attacked a sheriff’s office K-9.
“Our K-9 officer tried a number of ways to try to disengage the two dogs,” said Stitch Guillory, chief deputy. “Nothing appeared to work. He had locked down on our dog and it was at that point that our K-9 officer made the determination to terminate the pit bull.”
The Sheriff’s Office says the K-9 is being treated for injuries. No information has been released on the suspect.
