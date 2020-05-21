SENIOR NIGHT: Jonathon McMahon, Rosepine

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Rosepine baseballer Jonathon McMahon. Jonathon has been a key member for the Eagles for three years playing all over the infield. He has pitched, played first base, third base and catcher.
Last season, he was named second-team All-District at Pitcher.
Off the field, Jonathon is Mr. Rosepine for the class of 2020, while also serving as the Student Body Vice President.
He will graduate Rosepine with a 3.98 GPA and plans to enroll at McNeese in fall to with the goal of being an athletic trainer
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
