McNeese’s Chris Livings inks CFL deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another Cowboy is heading north to the CFL as the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of former McNeese defensive send Chris Livings on Thursday. He joins former teammates BJ Blunt (Montreal Alouettes) and Kent Shelby (Toronto Argonauts) who both signed this offseason.
As per the CFL CBA, all first CFL contract players must sign a standard player contract of one year, plus one additional year at the team’s option, which effectively makes it a two-year contract.
“I’m very excited. Just to still be able to play football is such a blessing. I feel like people outside of the football world don’t really understand how much of a blessing it is because it’s such a cliché," admitted Livings. "I know a lot of guys in my position that didn’t get to continue playing football and now they have to start their life. When you’ve been playing football your whole life, that’s a culture shock. For me to be able to continue playing football is a blessing and it all goes to God.”
Livings wrapped up his college career coming one quarterback sack short of matching the McNeese school career of 31 sacks, finishing with 30. In addition, he was named the Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as well as an all-conference first-teamer in 2019.
The Barbe alum ended the 2019 season with a team-high 9.5 quarterback sacks, ranking him third in the conference. He recorded 12 tackles for a loss to go along with 52 total tackles, two pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. In addition to his career sack total, Livings recorded 44 career tackles for a loss, ranking fourth all-time in school history.
Livings won’t be the only person with Saskatchewan that has McNeese ties as former Cowboy defensive line coach Ben Olson, is the Roughriders’ new defensive line coach.
Olson may be the only familiarity for Livings in Canada, but Livings said he’s excited for the experience.
“I just really miss playing football. It’s exciting that I get to meet new people and be in new scenery. I’ve never been that far away from home," admitted Livings. "I’ve been in Lake Charles my whole life playing football and all the teams that I have played for have been in Lake Charles. So, just being able to play for a different team and even a different country it’s just exciting. I’m ready to embrace all the fans and all that good stuff.”
