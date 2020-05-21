Lake Charles Urgent Care offers COVID-19 and antibody testing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Urgent Care is offering in clinic testing for COVID-19 and antibodies with no appointment necessary.
The following locations are in clinic testing only and not curbside testing:
Lake Charles Urgent Care: 1905 Country Club Rd.
Lake Charles Urgent Care: 2400 Ryan Street
Prices for COVID-19 is $41 Rapid Test and $84 if not Rapid. Antibody test is $75.
Both locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The clinics accept most insurances and Medicare but do not accept Medicaid.
