Lake Charles Urgent Care offers COVID-19 and antibody testing

Lake Charles Urgent Care offers COVID-19 and antibody testing
A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus test tube (Source: Pixabay)
May 21, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:21 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Urgent Care is offering in clinic testing for COVID-19 and antibodies with no appointment necessary.

The following locations are in clinic testing only and not curbside testing:

Lake Charles Urgent Care: 1905 Country Club Rd.

Lake Charles Urgent Care: 2400 Ryan Street

Prices for COVID-19 is $41 Rapid Test and $84 if not Rapid. Antibody test is $75.

Both locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The clinics accept most insurances and Medicare but do not accept Medicaid.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.