FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and humid afternoon, but an unsettled pattern brings changes for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a mostly sunny afternoon across Southwest Louisiana and that has allowed temperatures to really warm. We are in the middle and upper 80′s, which is right around average, but the humidity values have made it feel like it’s in the lower 90′s.
For the rest of this evening we can continue to expect warm temperatures as we are very slow to drop. If you are heading out to maybe walk the dog or die your bike make sure to take some water with you to help stay cool. It will also be a great afternoon and evening to lay by the pool or go fro a swim. Overnight temperatures fall very slowly and we once again will be off to a mild and muggy start for Friday morning with lows in the lower and middle 70′s. Throughout the day on Friday we will see a mixture of sun and clouds and a slight chance for a shower or storm through the afternoon. You can count on another warm afternoon with highs topping off in the middle and upper 80′s. We do see a change in the the weekend in terms of better rain chances especially as we head into Sunday.
For the weekend we can expect temperatures to be just a few degrees cooler during the afternoons as we are in the lower to middle 80′s. The catch to that though is the fact we have to deal with more clouds as well as rain and storms. Lows will be holding very steady as we are in the lower 70′s and that will be the theme heading into next week as well. We see a stationary boundary settling over the region with upper level disturbances riding along the front helping to produce the showers and storms. This will unfortunately make outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend and Memorial Day a little tricky.
Rain chances will be high as we head into next week as well with the best rain chances lasting from Monday through Wednesday. Even after Wednesday we don’t see the rain chances leaving as we continue to see showers and storms across the region until a cold front pushes the disturbances out. Highs stay in the middle 80′s, before warming slightly into next weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.