FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and humid afternoon, but an unsettled pattern brings changes for the weekend

For the rest of this evening we can continue to expect warm temperatures as we are very slow to drop. If you are heading out to maybe walk the dog or die your bike make sure to take some water with you to help stay cool. It will also be a great afternoon and evening to lay by the pool or go fro a swim. Overnight temperatures fall very slowly and we once again will be off to a mild and muggy start for Friday morning with lows in the lower and middle 70′s. Throughout the day on Friday we will see a mixture of sun and clouds and a slight chance for a shower or storm through the afternoon. You can count on another warm afternoon with highs topping off in the middle and upper 80′s. We do see a change in the the weekend in terms of better rain chances especially as we head into Sunday.