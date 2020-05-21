FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances go up beginning this weekend through most of next week

As of now, rain chances are up to 60% by Sunday and will remain in the 60-70% range for Memorial Day and through the latter half of next week. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through late next week as the daily pattern of scattered thunderstorms that doesn’t look to break until perhaps next Saturday. Hopefully so, as this would give us an opportunity to dry out a bit following days of high rain chances through most of next week!