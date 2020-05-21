FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances go up beginning this weekend through most of next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm and muggy morning is underway across Southwest Louisiana with patchy areas of fog and even a few isolated showers noted on radar overnight over parts of Cameron Parish. Any of these showers should come to an end though by sunrise as we gear up for another hot and humid day ahead.
Through the morning, our temperatures will heat up quickly as clouds give way to some sunshine through the afternoon. Unlike yesterday, I don’t expect our area to deal with showers of thunderstorms as was the case for Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes yesterday. Thankfully our area was spared from the heaviest rain though, as parts of Sabine and Natchitoches parishes received over 12 inches of rain along the stalled front.
Heat indices today will be between 92 and 94 during the afternoon, so make sure to stay hydrated if working outside today. Once the sun sets, temperatures will slowly fall through the lower 80s and into the lower to middle 70s overnight. Rain chances begin to return Friday.
We will start the morning on Friday watching a complex of storms move across Central and SE Texas. There are some models that bring the remnants of this complex into Southwest Louisiana during the morning and into the early afternoon on Friday, so we’ll be focused on that system with regards to rain chances on Friday. Once that moves through, the rest of our afternoon and evening will fair off nicely but more storms are ahead for the weekend.
Another round of scattered thunderstorms begins to move up the coastline by Saturday morning, with widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to pop up through the day. Those chances increase even more by Sunday as a deeper surge of tropical moisture moves up the Gulf and combines with our warm temperatures to set off daily rounds of scattered thunderstorms.
As of now, rain chances are up to 60% by Sunday and will remain in the 60-70% range for Memorial Day and through the latter half of next week. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through late next week as the daily pattern of scattered thunderstorms that doesn’t look to break until perhaps next Saturday. Hopefully so, as this would give us an opportunity to dry out a bit following days of high rain chances through most of next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.