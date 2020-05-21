Charges dropped against one in officer-involved shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Charges have been dropped against one of the men arrested following an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Tulip Street and Fifth Avenue at the end of March.
Law enforcement officials say Dominique Keyshaun Jacobs, 19, was the driver of a car stopped by Lake Charles police on March 29, 2020, because a passenger, Branden Markell Roberts, 22, was wanted for attempted murder. Authorities say Roberts was shot during an altercation with officers.
Both men were arrested, but Patsy Dugas, with the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, confirms charges against Jacobs have been dropped. Jacobs was released from Calcasieu Correctional Center Wednesday.
Roberts continues to be held at Calcasieu Correctional.
According to the initial report, “Roberts exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at two LCPD officers who were utilizing a fully marked LCPD unit for cover. Roberts fled and a short foot pursuit ensued. Roberts, who still had the handgun in his hand, was confronted by another LCPD officer. After Roberts failed to comply, the officer discharged his weapon striking Roberts in the upper leg ending the pursuit.”
The initial report was released Thursday by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Correction in response to a public records request by KPLC.
