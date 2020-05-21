Barbe’s Brody Drost named Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Barbe outfielder and left-handed pitcher Brody Drost as its 2019-20 Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year. Drost is the third Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Barbe High School.
Drost batted .390 with a pair of home runs, nine RBI and a 1.169 OPS for the Bucs this spring prior to the cancellation of the 2020 season. The state’s No. 1 prospect as ranked by Perfect Game, Drost also compiled a 3-0 record on the mound with a 0.89 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. A 2019 First Team All-State selection, he was MVP of the 2019 state championship game.
Drost has maintained a 3.67 GPA in the classroom the last four years. Last November, he signed with LSU to play baseball.
