Westlake man dies following two-vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 90 in Calcasieu Parish near Cappo Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash around 9:00 p.m. on May 10, 2020.
Preliminary investigations of the scene showed that a 2011 Chyrsler 300, being driven by Derrick James Bertrand, 38, of Iowa, was traveling west on US 90 when he crossed into the opposite lane of travel. During this time, a 2011 Buick SUV, being driven by Michael Jeffery Carter, 64, of Westlake, was traveling east when his vehicle was struck head-on by the Chrysler.
Carter was transported to a local with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. A passenger, that was in Carter’s vehicle, was not injured.
Bertrand, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, was also transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Toxicology samples from both drivers were submitted for analysis leading both to be placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
Carter was arrested for DWI first offense.
Bertrand was arrested for DWI third offense, vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle while under suspension, driving left of the center of the road, not wearing a seat belt, having an open alcoholic container in a vehicle, having an illegal window tint, and not having insurance.
State Police say Carter later died as a result of his injuries on May 19.
