Westlake man dies following two-vehicle crash

Preliminary investigations of the scene showed that a 2011 Chyrsler 300, being driven by Derrick James Bertrand, 38, of Iowa, was traveling west on US 90 when he crossed into the opposite lane of travel. During this time, a 2011 Buick SUV, being driven by Michael Jeffery Carter, 64, of Westlake, was traveling east when his vehicle was struck head-on by the Chrysler.