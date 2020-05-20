SWLA Arrest Report - May 19, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 19, 2020.

Darrell Lynn Burnworth, 41, Sulphur: Improper display of license tag; no license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Shaun Patrick Provost, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV.

Jeffery Boyd Flick II, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chad Paul Duplechain, 44, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; headlamps on a motor vehicle; refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Kelly Chakaras Stanton, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Johnathan Lee Charles, 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Byron Lee Ray, 30, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Fitgerald McCarthy, 35, Sulphur: Child endangerment; resisting an officer by flight.

Rogers Bill Thomas, 40, Ville Platte: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Donna Denise Pomes, 38, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Johnathan Ray Tizeno, 33, Duson: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender (2 charges); failure to use traffic signals.

Devon Jamar Samuel, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; cruelty to juveniles; money laundering.

Yosha Jonay Watson, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Brian Heath Rigmaiden, 38, Oklahoma City, OK: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

