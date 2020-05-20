State Rep. Stephen Dwight runs for District Attorney

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana state lawmaker Stephen Dwight announced his candidacy for Calcasieu District Attorney on Tuesday.
“I am excited by the opportunity to lead the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office at this critical time,” Dwight said. “I bring new leadership, a commitment to streamline and upgrade the office, fiscal responsibility, and perspective on how to better protect and serve our citizens.”
Dwight, a Republican representing Beauregard and Calcasieu, said he’s spent nearly 20 years in law and public service.
Dwight is currently the state representative for district 35, general counsel for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and a partner and owner in the Dwight & Gary Law Firm.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said he supports Dwight’s candidacy.
“There is nobody I trust more than Stephen Dwight to be our next District Attorney. He is smart, fair, dedicated to public service, and one of the hardest working guys I’ve ever been around. He has every tool the job requires and then some. He has my full and unwavering support,”
The election for District Attorney is this fall.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.