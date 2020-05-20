SOWELA Technical Community College expands online culinary program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College launched its online culinary program last year to Louisiana residents, but now it has expanded to 49 states.
Chef Amy Haddox teaches students the art of cooking online.
“It gives people so much access to be anywhere that they may not have a school available locally to go to," Haddox said. “Say they’re a few hours away and wouldn’t be able to, I think it’s a great addition to promote the program itself and the accessibility.”
Students have access to pre-filmed video tutorials through their online classrooms and are sent their toolkits, complete with a chef knife’s set.
“There are web videos, there are quizzes, everything is accessible through that online portal that we have there," Haddox said. "There are references, there’s tutoring, imagine you don’t have to be on campus, it’s all right there.”
Students submit videos of their cooking process from start to finish.
“I’m looking in their video and seeing their safety and sanitation, their knife skills, how they’re holding the knife," Haddox said. "When you go into culinary, you learn your basic tastes. Those are all things as a student, you would describe.”
Culinary student Kiaeem Walker, who went online because of the pandemic, said he misses the ability to receive an answer instantly from his instructor. Walker recommends students know who their instructor is before enrolling in the class and familiarize themselves with the instructor’s preferred contact method.
“Let’s say, you need 1 and 1/4 cup of water to add to your mix or something and say our measuring doesn’t have 1 and 1/4 and we just don’t know what that looks like in a measuring cup," Walker said. “So I can’t just say, ‘Hey Chef Amy, can you show me where 1 and 1/4 is?’”
