Southland Conference addresses 2020-21 competitive standards

“With the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the financial restrictions our institutions are expecting in the coming year, the Board of Directors was compelled to take this unusual action,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “The presidents and athletic directors took great care to ensure that championship opportunities remain in place for our student-athletes, but also implemented a serious plan addressing the fiscal realities facing the membership. We are all planning for this to be a short-term issue with a return to the normal Conference experience as quickly as possible.”