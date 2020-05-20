Five arrested, one sought for home invasion in Hayes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Six people are accused of home invasion and armed robbery in Hayes but five were arrested on Monday.
Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said a search warrant was issued for Joseph L. Collins, Jr., 22, of Lake Charles.
The following people, all of Lake Charles, were arrested for the May 11 home invasion in Hayes:
· Frances S. Wright, 20
· Damonte J. Batiste, 20
· Trenisha A. Gray, 17
· Myrical M. Nelson, 22
· Leroy D. Jones, 18
Detectives said two suspects approached the Hayes home early Monday morning with firearms and attempted to enter inside.
“One of the suspects confronted the victim and stole an undisclosed amount of cash,” Vincent said.
Detectives said the victim is an acquaintance with at least one of the suspects.
The suspects, except for Collins, were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with their bond set at $90,000. Jones’ bond is set at $200,000.
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call CPSO or Crime Stoppers.
