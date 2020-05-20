FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy to end the week, rain chances return for the weekend

Moving through the rest of the afternoon we are going to continue to see clouds hanging around, but for the majority of us we are going to remain dry as the rain is situated to our north riding along a stalled out stationary front. Temperatures will be staying fairly steady in the middle and upper 70′s through the evening. For the areas that have seen the rain, they will be cooler as they are in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, but they still remain very steady. As we head into Thursday morning temperatures will be warm as well as very muggy conditions with temperatures in the lower 70′s and dew points in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. For Thursday afternoon we do see the chance for more sunshine than what was on our Wednesday and highs will be warm as we top off in the middle and upper 80′s. There will be some clouds as well as we still deal with the front draped to our north.