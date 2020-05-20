FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy to end the week, rain chances return for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a mostly cloudy day today with warmer temperatures for areas to the south as we are in the lower 80′s. Areas to the north for Allen, Beauregard and Vernon have remained a little cooler with highs in the upper 60′s to near 70.
Moving through the rest of the afternoon we are going to continue to see clouds hanging around, but for the majority of us we are going to remain dry as the rain is situated to our north riding along a stalled out stationary front. Temperatures will be staying fairly steady in the middle and upper 70′s through the evening. For the areas that have seen the rain, they will be cooler as they are in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, but they still remain very steady. As we head into Thursday morning temperatures will be warm as well as very muggy conditions with temperatures in the lower 70′s and dew points in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. For Thursday afternoon we do see the chance for more sunshine than what was on our Wednesday and highs will be warm as we top off in the middle and upper 80′s. There will be some clouds as well as we still deal with the front draped to our north.
Moving into the ending of the week and into the weekend rain chances will be increasing as we see a few upper level disturbances moving through the area helping to spark a few showers and storms. We see highs continuing to remain warm as we are in the middle and upper 80′s, with a summer like feel thanks to the high humidity values. We aren’t looking at a complete washout at this time, but there will be a scattering of showers and storms moving through Southwest Louisiana.
Into next week rain chances are going to be slightly higher as well as we see rounds of rain moving through the region. Temperatures will still remain warm, but will be a few degrees cooler than this week as we are in the middle 80′s for next week. Lows will be remaining mild and muggy as we are in the lower to middle 70′s through next week. For now we remain dry for the majority of us this evening, with rain chances returning in the coming days.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.