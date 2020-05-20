FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern ahead; increasing scattered storms by Memorial Day

The tropics remain quiet as the remnants of Arthur have moved back out to sea and no additional tropical concerns over the week ahead. Just a reminder that we are now 12 days until the official start of hurricane season, so it’s never a bad idea to get your supplies ready well ahead of time and review your hurricane preparedness plan well before there is an actual threat to our area. While the forecast calls for a potentially very active season ahead, there are no forecasts that predict where or if a hurricane will make landfall. Hurricane season runs through November 30.