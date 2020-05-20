FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern ahead; increasing scattered storms by Memorial Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Humidity values on the rise have led to warmer mornings sticking around this week and today is no exception with morning lows in the 70s. Radar is rain free for the early commute and that likely won’t be changing much today, despite some additional clouds at times. Rain chances in the 10% range today will come from a stalled front across Central Louisiana that could bring a few isolated showers of thunderstorms later today.
Highs this afternoon top out in the middle to upper 80s away from the coastal areas and the humidity will make for heat index readings between 92 and 94 this afternoon. Later in the day, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly across our northern parishes closer to where the stalled front is located. I don’t expect most areas across Southwest Louisiana to see rain today.
A similar setup for Thursday keeps to hot and humid conditions in place with limited chances for rain across the area. The pattern will slowly change through the weekend as deeper tropical moisture works up the Gulf. This will send a slightly better rain chance in play beginning Saturday and Sunday as more widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms begin to return.
As of now, chances of rain will continue to increase through Memorial Day, with the primary concern being lightning for any outdoor activities. I wouldn’t recommend necessarily canceling your plans though just yet as I do expect further changes to the forecast between now and next week as there are still some uncertainties with just how much we get across Southwest Louisiana. Some trends downward in rain chances are still possible, so check back for updates later this week.
The tropics remain quiet as the remnants of Arthur have moved back out to sea and no additional tropical concerns over the week ahead. Just a reminder that we are now 12 days until the official start of hurricane season, so it’s never a bad idea to get your supplies ready well ahead of time and review your hurricane preparedness plan well before there is an actual threat to our area. While the forecast calls for a potentially very active season ahead, there are no forecasts that predict where or if a hurricane will make landfall. Hurricane season runs through November 30.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
