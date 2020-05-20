Calcasieu Parish School Board to consider school reconfiguration

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be considering a school reconfiguration plan at the Budget Committee Meeting on May 26, 2020.
Prior to the meeting, the school board will be holding two parent meetings to answer questions and facilitate discussion with the community.
The plan would affect the following schools:
- John F. Kennedy Elementary School
- T.H. Watkins Elementary School
- Combre-Fondel Elementary School
- J.D. Clifton Elementary School
Parents, guardians, and community members are invited to attend.
1st Parent Meeting
May 20 at 5 p.m.
T.H. Watkins Pavilion at 2501 7th Avenue
2nd Parent Meeting
May 21 at 5 p.m.
Combre-Fondel Pavilion at 2115 Fitzenreiter Road
