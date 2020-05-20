Barbe’s Trey Quinn wins poll as greatest receiver in Louisiana football history

LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Washington Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn has been a stat sheet stuffer his whole football career. Quinn won another honor this week as he was named the greatest receiver in LHSAA prep football history by winning the ‘VSN Louisiana Bracket Challenge.’ The challenge was a week-long poll that ran on Twitter.
Quinn won the tournament thanks to his record-breaking high school career with the Bucs from 2010-13. During his time in Lake Charles, Quinn caught 357 passes for 6,566 yards and 70 touchdowns. His yardage total is the most all-time in the country and his 357 receptions are good for seventh-most all-time. He was also a three-time all-state selection and a parade All-American.
Quinn was named to the MaxPreps all-decade team last month.
In the tournament, Quinn defeated a trio of future LSU receivers including former Parkway star Terrace Marshall in the championship match. Quinn also downed Lutcher’s Jarvis Landry and Bastrop’s Rueben Randle.
