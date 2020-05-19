Woman arrested after horse’s death in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder woman has been arrested after the death of a horse in Beauregard Parish.
Photos of the horse that circulated on Facebook showed severe injuries to the horse’s jaw.
Mark Herford, sheriff-elect in Beauregard, said that the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an “injured and neglected” horse on Sunday, May 17. Deputies seized the horse on Monday, May 18, and contacted a veterinarian to examine the animal.
However, the horse “succumbed to the injuries before the veterinarian could arrive,” Herford said.
Sheral G. Zeno, of DeRidder, was arrested on one count of cruelty to animals at 11:51 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19. Bond was set at $10,000.
Herford said a vet examined the horse after its death and is preparing findings for the Sheriff’s Office.
