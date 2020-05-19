Ty Montgomery eager to showcase versatile skillset in New Orleans

The latest addition is sixth-year pro Ty Montgomery, who entered the league as a wide receiver for the Packers before in-season injuries to Green Bay’s backfield forced him to running back. After stints in Green Bay, Baltimore and with the Jets, he finds himself with the Saints “Talking with ex-teammates, we just discussed how New Orleans would be a perfect fit for me," Montgomery told members of the press Monday via video conference. "I remember a year where it was Mark and Alvin, you didn’t know who was a starter...both of those guys had a lot of production.”